Decatur will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Decatur, IL
