Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 84% chance of rain. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.