Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2023 in Decatur, IL
