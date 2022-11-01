Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.