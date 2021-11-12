Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Decatur, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Friday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.