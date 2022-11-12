It will be a cold day in Decatur, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Decatur, IL
