Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.