Temperatures will be just above freezing in Decatur today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Mostly sunny, but still cold today. Snow showers will start to push back in tonight and will be common by Tuesday morning. See how long the snow will stick around and how much is expected here.
Thanks to a strong cold front, temperatures will be much different this afternoon than yesterday. A few rain showers today and snow flurries Saturday. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
A few showers this morning, but dry this afternoon and remarkably warm. The warm weather will continue on Thursday, but our next cold front arrives Thursday night. Get all the details here.
