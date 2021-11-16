Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Decatur, IL
For the drive home, Decatur residents should be on the lookout for slight chances of rain and snow from this afternoon going into tonight.
