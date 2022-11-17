Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Decatur, IL
