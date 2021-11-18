 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Thursday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

