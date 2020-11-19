Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Decatur, IL

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Decatur, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from 6AM CST THU until 6PM CST THU. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.