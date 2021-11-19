The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Friday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
For the drive home, Decatur residents should be on the lookout for slight chances of rain and snow from this afternoon going into tonight.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Thursday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees.…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 …
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Decatur will be cool tomorro…