Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Decatur, IL

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.