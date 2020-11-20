 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Decatur, IL

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

