Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Decatur, IL
