Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

