Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving week is shaping up to be a relatively cool and dry environment for Central Illinoisans and travelers throughout the state.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Friday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Thursday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees.…
Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.