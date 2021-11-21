Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.