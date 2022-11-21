Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.