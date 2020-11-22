 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in Decatur, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News