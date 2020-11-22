Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.