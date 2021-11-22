 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

