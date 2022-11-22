Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.