Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Decatur, IL
The Logan County Board narrowly approved plans for a new wind farm Wednesday, despite opposition from residents who spoke before the vote.
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures will finally start to rise today. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend with temperatures much lower than normal. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Full details here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
The chance for snow continues today and temps will be even colder thanks to a cold front. Dry for Thursday, but staying cold and windy. See how much more snow is expected and what it will feel like here.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
