Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Decatur, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.