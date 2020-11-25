 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Decatur, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

