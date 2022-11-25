Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Decatur, IL
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures will finally start to rise today. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend with temperatures much lower than normal. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Full details here.