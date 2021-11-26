Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving week is shaping up to be a relatively cool and dry environment for Central Illinoisans and travelers throughout the state.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Decatur could see periods of b…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…