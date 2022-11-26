Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
After unseasonably cold weather last week, temperatures will finally start to rise today. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. …
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skie…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degree…
This evening in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's tomorr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow.…
For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs wi…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The f…