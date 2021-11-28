Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Decatur, IL
