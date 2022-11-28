Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.