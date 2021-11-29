Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Monday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 29 degrees is today…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Decatur could see periods of b…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The ar…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Decatur area Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Decatur temperatures will reach th…
Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Th…