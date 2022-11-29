 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

