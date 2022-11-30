Decatur people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
