Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly clou…
Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle wi…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The area…
Temperatures in Decatur will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. …
For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is p…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect c…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is fo…
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.