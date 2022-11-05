Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.