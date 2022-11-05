 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News