Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.