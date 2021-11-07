 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

