Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.