Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Decatur, IL
