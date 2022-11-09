Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.