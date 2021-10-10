Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Models are …
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
For the drive home in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 63F. Win…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 d…
Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. W…
Decatur's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 60F.…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, thoug…
For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is …
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.