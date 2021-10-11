Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
