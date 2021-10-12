 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Decatur, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News