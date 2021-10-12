The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's temperatures will reach a high near 76 degrees with breezy conditions, including a south wind at 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees.…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monda…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F…
For the drive home in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 63F. Win…
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. W…
Decatur's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 60F.…