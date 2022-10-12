 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

