Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Decatur, IL

It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph.