Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Decatur, IL
