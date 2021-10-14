Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.