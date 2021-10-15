 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

