Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.