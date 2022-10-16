Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.