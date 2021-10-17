Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Decatur, IL
