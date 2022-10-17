The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Decatur Monday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain is coming back today with a cold front that will be working over during the late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures going down again for Saturday. Here's your full weekend forecast.
Rain ahead and along one cold front today and more rain with a second cold front tonight. Cooler temperatures on the way as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
An area of low pressure is bringing showers and storms to the area today and a cold front will bring more tomorrow. Track the rain and temperatures hour by hour in our weather update.
No rain today, but temperatures will be well below normal and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Cold Thursday night ahead. Find out how low temps will go and what's in store for Friday here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Periods of heav…
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Chilly start, but feeling great this afternoon! A few showers will return late Monday night and it looks like a good chance of rain for Tuesday with a cool down. Get all the details here.
Decatur's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60…